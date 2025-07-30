39-year-old man dead after shooting in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said investigation is ongoing into a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night.

On July 29, police said officers responded to the 1200 block of 9th Ave South after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old Reginald L. Booth with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

SPPD is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to call them at 727-893-7780 or to text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.