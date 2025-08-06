Treasure Island receives $1.5M check from state representative for new public safety building

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island received a ceremonial check for $1.5 million from Florida Republican State Rep. Linda Chaney (D-61) on Tuesday.

At the City Commission meeting, leaders were presented with the check, which was secured through the state legislative appropriations process. The check will help Treasure Island build a new public safety building.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue presented Rep. Chaney with a plaque to thank her for her advocacy and support of Treasure Island's first responders.

X/TresIslandFL