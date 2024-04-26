The Florida Holocaust Museum undergoes major expansion project amid rise in antisemitism

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Following a disturbing rise of antisemitism over the last few years, The Florida Holocaust Museum is undergoing its largest development project yet.

"The uptick really has has gone out of control since October 7. It's very very frightening because a lot of young people are engaged in very hateful antisemitism… and these particular young people are the future leaders of America," said Sandy Mermelstein, who is on the board with The Florida Holocaust Museum.

Museum leaders said it's been happening for years but has increased since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensified last October.

"I receive, I'll call them inappropriate, mean and bigoted phone calls. Things of that nature here at the museum. In particular, we've heightened the police presence. In our visitor book where people can sign their names and share their feelings, we sometimes see swastikas in them…so always things we are watching out for," said Michael Igel, chair of The Florida Holocaust Museum Board.

Igel said it's a big reason why the museum is now undergoing a massive expansion project.

"There's sort of sadness that comes with this a bit because it's necessary but hopefully the creation of comfort that we are in front of this," said Igel.

Museum leaders said the drivers for the expansion project are safety and education.

The museum is ramping up security measures, creating a brand new entrance that can be monitored more closely.

"From ballistic glass in certain spaces to an entryway that…currently you walk into the museum when you walk in the entrance, so that will change," said Igel.

The museum will also be getting new exhibits, like a new interactive theater that uses AI and allows people to ask holocaust survivors questions.

"You have to know and understand and be educated learn what anti-semitism is learn how to identify it, but then you have to be part of the action to eradicate it. We're gonna do this one person at a time," said Igel.

The $20 million project is being paid for through state and private funding and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.