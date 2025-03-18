Tarpon Springs businesses welcome spring break visitors after hurricane recovery

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — On a sunny afternoon during a busy spring break season, tourists and families flocked to the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs.

"We've never been down here before, so we just thought we'd come and see what there is to see,” said Lisa Wisner, whose family is on spring break.

Wisner's family was one of the many that came to shop and explore.

“I think it's beautiful down here,” said Wisner. “I don't see anything showing from the hurricane, so I think it's nice. I think they’ve cleaned up well, and I can't really see any scars that we've seen so far."

The scars took some time to heal.

Hurricane Helene devastated the community. ABC Action News was there as the storm hit and put many businesses under water. Our cameras captured as roads turned into rivers.

"A lot of our shops had more than four feet of water in them,” said Stephanie Lennox, the Manager of Odyssey Cruises.

Storms also ravaged nearby Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs. Months later, it's night and day as families sat on the sandy shores.

“We all came together, pulled everything out, and worked as a community to get everything up together again to get the streets flowing again with foot traffic for our businesses,” said Lennox.

Lennox said business has been going well.

"Spring break brings a lot of business to the area,” said Lennox. “It helps a lot of our gift shops. It helps our community as a whole."

Just across the street at the Sponge Docks, Gloria's Gifts looks as good as new.

“We had almost five feet of water in here,” said cashier Bonnie Stankey. “She had to do a lot of work in here replacing walls and floors, electric, and she lost the merchandise, but it's all coming back. A little bit every day."

The community is continuing to rebound while welcoming visitors back with open arms.

"We've had great customers that come in and make sure we're alright and glad to see us back,” said Stankey. “It felt good to come to work and see everybody's doors open and people coming back."