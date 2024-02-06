Tampa Bay doctors warn about signs of stomach cancer after death of Toby Keith

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Country music star Toby Keith has passed away after a two-year-long battle with stomach cancer. He was only 62 years old.

His family said he was surrounded by family and fought with "grace and courage... until the end."

“How do you like me now? I thought that was a really good comeback song," said fan Ava Ciolli.

Country singer Toby Keith rose to fame in 1993 and died just 31 years later, leaving behind 20 number-one hits.

“Very sad. I mean, 62 is way too young…way too young. But yeah, shocked and sad," said Ciolli.

A post on his Twitter account said he passed peacefully Monday night after a battle with stomach cancer.

“I play golf on Tuesdays, and all of us ladies afterward had a toast to Toby Keith after our golf rounds," said Ciolli.

Doctors in the Tampa Bay area say his death is creating more awareness of stomach cancer.

“Gastrocancer only accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancer diagnoses in the United States every year," said Dr. Tim Nywening with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Nywening works with cancer patients at Tampa General Hospital and said the symptoms of stomach cancer can be vague.

“Feeling full after you’ve eaten, heartburn, weight loss that is not intentional, or just sort of vague symptoms of abdominal pain," said Dr. Nywening.

Doctors said if you have any of these symptoms, you should get checked as soon as possible. They say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Your life is too important, and you mean too much to too many people, so go get it checked immediately," said Ciolli.

“It’s important if you are getting a diagnosis with gastric cancer to seek treatment at a place that has a lot of experience and does it in a multidisciplinary fashion," said Dr. Nywening.

He said eating healthy and avoiding drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can prevent a stomach cancer diagnosis.

Ciolli said the singer will always hold a place in her heart.

“He will definitely be remembered and loved and very much missed," said Ciolli.