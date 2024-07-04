Take a ride on an Eco-Tour with Tampa Bay Watch in St Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — Meteorologist Jason Adams was invited on an Eco-Tour of Tampa Bay with Tampa Bay Watch. The tour allows people to snorkel in 3-6’ deep water while the tour guides teach the importance of conservation, preservation, and wildlife education.

The Eco-Tours help fund the accessible marine science education programs throughout the year, some of which you can attend at the Discovery Center on the St Pete Pier.

More information on Tampa Bay Watch and Eco-Tours can be found on their website by clicking here