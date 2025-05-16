Watch Now
Swim advisory lifted at Pinellas County beaches following bacteria level testing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) has lifted the public health advisory for beaches after the latest water quality test.

DOH-Pinellas said the advisory placed on Clearwater Beach near Mandalay Park, Sand Key County Beach, and Indian Rocks Beach has been lifted after tests conducted on May 15 showed acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria at all three beaches.

