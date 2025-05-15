Watch Now
Swim advisory issued after bacteria found at some Pinellas County beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) issued a public health advisory for some beaches where swimming is not recommended.

DOH-Pinellas said swimming is not recommended due to high bacteria levels at the following beaches:

  • Clearwater Beach near Mandalay Park
  • Sand Key County Beach
  • Indian Rocks Beach

Officials said samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. Health officials issue an advisory when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher. The beaches have been resampled, and results are pending.
According to DOH-Pinellas, enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and can cause disease, infections, or rashes.

The bacteria are from fecal pollution, which can come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

Officials said if you have any cuts or sores, keep them as clean as possible with soap and water and apply antibiotic cream to reduce the risk of infection.

If a wound or sore develops redness, swelling or drainage, health officials recommend seeing a doctor.


