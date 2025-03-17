Watch Now
St. Petersburg Police identify body found in Weedon Island Preserve as missing teen

St. Petersburg Police said a body was found deep in the Weedon Island Preserve late Friday in an area where detectives were searching for clues about a missing teenager.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said a body found in the Weedon Island Preserve late Friday is that of missing 17-year-old Allister Samer Nasr.

Police said detectives, drones, helicopters, thermal imaging, and boats had been used for several days to help search Weedon Island before the body was found.

According to St. Pete Police, a park ranger found some personal items and a helicopter was brought back to the area, and that's when the remains were discovered.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death and is currently awaiting the results of further testing. Police said there were no signs of trauma and no reason to suspect foul play.

St. Pete Police had been searching in the area for Nasr, who went missing on March 1. He was last seen leaving his home on a bicycle that day. His bicycle was discovered last week, shortly before his body was found.

