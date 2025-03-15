Bicycle of St. Pete missing teen located, search continues for 17-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Allister Nasr who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

St. Petersburg Police said Nasr was seen leaving his home near the 6500 block of Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast on March 1.

At the time, Allister was wearing blue shorts, a gray sweatshirt, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack on his back. Shortly after, he dropped off the black backpack on a nearby school campus and switched to a red backpack.

St. Petersburg Police said detectives located the teen's bicycle on Wednesday, March 12 near the Weedon Island Preserve. Officers said a Duke Energy employee found the bicycle off San Martin Boulevard Northeast, south of Gandy Boulevard.

Avicenne Nasr, Allister's brother, passed out fliers on Friday near Weedon Island Preserve.

His family is hoping someone comes forward with information.

"My parents have overall been worried. I've been worried for sure. It's been hard sleeping for all of us. My dad is still sleeping downstairs waiting for Allister to hopefully return," said Avicenne Nasr, Allister's brother.

St. Pete Police searched the area in the Weedon Island Preserve after locating the bicycle.

"Cadaver dogs, bloodhound tracking dogs and drones to try and go survey the area from above to see if we could see anything, again negative results," said Major Shannon Halstead with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Major Shannon Halstead said he's considered an endangered, missing person because evidence collected raised concerns about his personal safety.

"The brother had come home from out of town and was just double checking his room and other areas of the house and found a draft of this note indicating that Allister was considered harming himself," said Major Halstead.

The family is asking people to check their dash and security cameras, especially on March 1st, in the area of San Martin Blvd.

"I love him a ton, absolutely love him a ton, come home," said Avicenne.

Anyone with information about Allister's whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

Allister's family said community members are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.