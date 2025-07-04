Family of 3 struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach, teen hospitalized as trauma alert

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A family of three was struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach, officials confirmed Friday.

Authorities responded to the call near the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard around noon.

St. Pete Beach Deputy Fire Chief Adam Poirrier said crews arrived within three minutes to find a family of three appeared to be struck by lightning while under an umbrella on the beach.

He added that multiple units responded and assisted two adults who were treated on-scene and refused any additional medical treatment.

A 17-year-old girl was transported as a trauma alert to Tampa General Hospital, according to Poirrier.