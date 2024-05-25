St. Petersburg Police crack down on boat safety ahead of Memorial Day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Police are cracking down on safety this Memorial Day weekend, specifically out on the water.

Sergeant Bryan Andrews along with a team of officers will be patrolling a lot more this weekend as residents and visitors hit the water for some holiday fun.

"We are from Wisconsin, so it's only like 60 degrees up there right now, and to come here in almost 90-degree weather is our cup of tea," said Kim Maynard who is visiting the Tampa Bay Area.

She expects the beaches to be packed.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a little bit worse because everyone is finishing the work day today," said Maynard.

It's something St. Petersburg Police are preparing for.

"Expecting it to be very busy this weekend, so I'm assuming a lot of people will be out on the water," said Andrews.

Police will be patrolling the water with two boats and two jet skis.

"We are looking for people who are boating under the influence, we are looking for people who are operating in an unsafe manner," said Andrews.

He said it's important to check life vests and lights on your boat before leaving shore.

"What could be a good day can turn into a very bad one. Things on the water especially at speed can turn dangerous very quickly," said Andrews.

Andrews said it's common to see safety issues arise with people who are from out of town... that's why he's trying to educate boaters as much as possible.

St. Pete Police said before you head out on the water, it's critical to research your location and let people know where you will be.

"If you run into problems out there, there's a greater chance of a positive outcome if we know where you're going and where you're supposed to be," said Andrews.

With several recent drownings in the Tampa Bay Area over the last couple months, the message is to be careful.

Maynard said visitors at the beach should educate themselves on safety precautions.

"Definitely stay within the buoys, and I mean, the closer the better," said Maynard.