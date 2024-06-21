St. Petersburg gets ready for St. Pete Pride festivities

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local groups and businesses are gearing up for one of the biggest events here in the Tampa Bay Area! St. Pete Pride festivities begin Friday night.

People can expect live music, food, drinks, fun activities, and a Pride parade happening on Saturday.

"Tons of local vendors, so many opportunities for people to come out and engage with entrepreneurs and organizations that really want to support the queer community," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch with St. Pete Pride.

Jelani Martinez owns a clothing shop in downtown St. Petersburg called Sartorial Inc. and said he looks forward to St. Pete Pride every year.

"Having LGBTQ family in my family, it's really important that this is a safe space," said Martinez.

He said he enjoys seeing everyone so happy.

"St. Pete's connection with Pride is really wonderful, really just because it's a friendly environment," said Martinez.

Not only is it a fun event to attend, Geen-Calisch with St. Pete Pride, said it's a moment to celebrate the history of Pride.

"To take this moment to recognize how far we have come, and really charge our batteries with other people who believe we have the right to exist," said Green-Calisch.

Because St. Pete Pride is one of the biggest events in the Tampa Bay Area, local business owners said they are excited to welcome people into town and show off what their shops have to offer.

"Over the course of our events, we bring in about 500,000 people into the local economy," said Green-Calisch.

Martinez said he typically sees an increase in business during the festival.

Samantha Levy works at Coastal Soul Boutique and is preparing for all the visitors from out of town.

"I think it's just very exciting there will be so many people around, and so many people looking for little items to buy," said Levy.

Martinez hopes everyone who comes out this weekend has a great time.

"It's really beautiful. It's really heartwarming," said Martinez.