Girls get hands-on experience in skilled trades at Jill of All Trades Day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of young girls in Pinellas County got a glimpse into different skilled trades on Tuesday, breaking down stereotypes and offering new opportunities to students.

Katie Marshall’s enthusiasm for her job is off the charts. She’s a Pinellas Technical College student with a focus in automotive.

“I love hearing the engine roar when I fix something, and I did that, like I did that,” Marshall said.

It’s that passion she hopes catches on with a group of young girls she volunteered with on Tuesday.

“I want to show other girls like you can do it too,” said Marshall.

About 55 middle school-aged girls got hands-on experience in skilled trades like welding, electricity and automotive repair.

It’s part of the first Jill of All Trades Day at Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater.

“I just wanted to learn how you could do all these types of cool things,” said 11-year-old Cora Sackett.

The group learned a lot in a short time and left inspired to try something new.

“If they want to do it, I feel like they can,” said 14-year-old Chloe Mirlenbrink. “It’s not just a man’s job.”

“This allows them to actually think about their future career in a completely different way than they may have thought about before,” said Dr. Jake Prokop, the director of Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater Campus.

The workshops helped empower young girls to look into other career options that are often more male-dominated.

“If you have just one type of person doing the same thing, you’re probably not going to get a whole lot of new ideas, so this opens up a lot of opportunities, not only for the participants but also for our employers to say what’s another way that we can support our community,” said Prokop.