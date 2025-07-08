Despite Pinellas County's efforts, families still living in flood-prone mobile home park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After the weekend rain, the streets of Twin City mobile home park off Gandy Boulevard are flooded again.

It’s no surprise to Erin Roth after what she has experienced in the mobile home park.

“Helene put four feet of water inside my mobile home,” Roth said.

But it wasn’t just Hurricane Helene that she contended with while a resident of Twin City. She says her home at Twin City also flooded during Tropical Storm Eta in 2020 and Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

Past flooding caught Pinellas County’s attention and earned homeowners like Roth a substantial damage letter. The county gave homeowners a choice to either elevate their homes, relocate them, or demolish them.

“One stress switched for another stress,” said Roth.

Roth moved into a rental with her sister, and as a result, her cost of living has gone up substantially.

“If I didn’t have my sister, I probably would be homeless or not in this state,” she said.

Roth is struggling financially. Even though Pinellas County provided financial aid to some Twin City families, the aid has since been depleted. Homeowners like Roth are left without much-needed aid.

According to a Pinellas County spokesperson, there is currently no plan to renew the funding. However, there is a waiting list that the county encourages people to join.

“I’m disappointed,” said Roth. “I wish they would figure out a way to get more money.”

Roth is also worried about the people still living in Twin City. They were told to be out by June 1, 2025, but the deadline is now June 1, 2026.

The families who remain at Twin City risk flooding during the current hurricane season.

“Which shouldn’t be allowed,” Roth said.

Roth hopes the county will renew funding to help Twin City families. She also hopes the county will buy out the mobile home park, demolish the homes, and protect families from catastrophic flooding in the future.

ABC Action News reached out to Twin City mobile home park but did not get a response.