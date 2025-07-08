Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Changes to your commute on I-275 to Howard Frankland Bridge as construction continues

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers can expect changes to their commute Wednesday on the Howard Frankland Bridge as construction continues.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced a new traffic pattern on northbound I-275 will take effect in the early morning hours.

FDOT said crews will begin removing the original 1960s bridge and adding future express lanes.

The removal of the original bridge is expected to be completed by the spring of 2026, and the express lanes are expected to be completed by the beginning of 2026.

