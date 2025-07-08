PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Largo community is pleading for help.

Homeowners contacted ABC Action News, saying every time it rains, their neighborhood floods.

"I have to live here. I don't want this water coming into my house. I don't want to lose everything i've got," said Jackie Turner.

WATCH: Largo residents experience flooding issues in neighborhood

Residents in Largo demand flooding solutions as rain causes severe home damage

Jackie Turner lives along Green Acres Avenue in Largo and said that every time it rains, she gets nervous.

"It comes up dangerously close to getting into our house," said Turner.

She's not only worried about her home, but because she uses a walker to get around, the flooding is impacting her everyday activities.

"It makes it hard for me to get my trash to the curb, and for me to get my mail," said Turner.

Her neighbor, Amanda Johnston, said it's been a problem for years.

"It's a little big scary, especially knowing that there are people in the neighborhood who have accessibility issues and have trouble getting around in a flood," said Johnston.

She's also concerned about water entering her home.

"Damage is a nightmare for a homeowner…so it's really scary," said Johnston.

The City of Largo sent a statement saying, "The City of Largo’s Public Works Team is actively addressing stormwater concerns near Greenacres and Willow Avenue. In response to resident feedback and recent rain events, the Streets and Stormwater Division will begin replacing a key section of stormwater pipe within the next two weeks, weather permitting. This improvement is expected to help water drain more effectively from the area."

City leaders stated that they will continue to monitor the area for any additional flood-related issues.

Turner hopes to see a solution soon.

"It's really made me nervous, because like i said this neighborhood has been getting a lot of rain the last month or so," said Turner.