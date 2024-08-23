St. Petersburg City Council works to restore tenant's rights

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is working to restore tenant's rights.

After a year of a controversial state law that removed cities of their own protections for renters, St. Pete City Council is taking a stand.

"I think that the landlords need to know that the City of St. Pete is behind us," said Rhonda Lanham, a resident.

"I think this policy is going to give the tenants more teeth and more power and we need that," said another resident, Wendell Wilson.

Residents said they are glad to see a new resolution that will help them continue to live in St. Petersburg.

The St. Pete City Council voted to give tenants in affordable housing more rights.

"Affordable housing is so important to get these people off of the streets," said Lanham.

Included in the new resolution is a requirement that landlords give notice before increasing rent.

"If you can't take your bills and have time to put things in order, and figure out, how am I going to rob Peter to pay Paul, so I can pay this extra rent…if you get extra time, you wont have to do that," she said.

Another is keeping landlords from discriminating against different forms of income, like vouchers or disability.

"I have my home because of such a thing, so I think it's a wonderful thing," said Lanham.

This comes a year after the state enacted a controversial law that stripped cities of their own protections for renters.

But now the City of St. Pete is taking a stand, and residents, like Wendell Wilson, said the move is necessary.

"I'm really definitely rent-burdened right now, and it's very difficult, and I'm not sure how I'm going to handle the next year," said Wilson.

And while the city is working to give tenants more rights, residents said that's just the first step.

"They need to move forward, and even build more affordable housing," said Lanham.

"Build way more, way more low income, affordable housing. Way more," said Wilson.