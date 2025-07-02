Seminole Post Office will be dedicated to fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Seminole Post Office building will be dedicated to Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a 23-year-old soldier who was killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in 2021.
Ryan's mother, Paula Knauss, is a Seminole resident. She spoke with ABC Action News back in 2021 and said her son's destiny was to be a soldier.
"He will be forever remembered, as helping us in this country, remember what true heroism is," said Paula.
Ryan was one of 13 soldiers who died during the 2021 terrorist attack while evacuating civilians to safety.
The dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on July 3 at the Seminole Post Office, located at 9355 113th St.
