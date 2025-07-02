New 'No Wake' law could prevent drivers from speeding through flooded streets

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With heavy rain in the forecast, neighborhood streets can get flooded quickly, but a new law could help keep drivers from plowing through standing water.

New law limits speed on flooded roads

Some areas of Largo see standing water after little rainfall and that's why residents said they are excited about a new law, referred to as the "no wake" law.

Felicia Gobbins lives in a neighborhood that tends to flood with small amounts of rainfall.

"It's like the beach; it forms a wave and goes right up against your property," Gobbins explained.

She said years ago, the flooding was worse, but recently Largo started improving the drainage system.

"Prior to that, whenever it rained two inches an hour, the water would come all the way up to the front of my house," she said.

She said her neighborhood still floods on occasion and all that standing water is a real hazard.

"When the car comes through speeding down the street, there's not law enforcement," Gobbins said. "I can call, but if they don't see them, I can run out in the street and get a license plate. But that's not reasonable if there's lightning."

Lawmakers in Pinellas County said they heard complaints about people speeding through flooded streets after hurricanes Helene and Miltion.

Belinda Gonzalez said she's seen it time and time again.

"Some of that residue of the water splashes back to the car behind them and they are going through puddles of water, and that can make the person lose their visibility," Gonzalez said.

Now, cities and counties will be able to enact slow speed zones in areas where streets are flooded.

Law enforcement will be able to ticket drivers who make waves.

"I think it's great because it can prevent critical accidents on the road and it can save people's lives, not only yourself but other people on the road that have to be subjected to somebody on the road that could cause an accident, because they're not following the law," Gonzalez said.

Local leaders said officers will issue tickets on a case-by-case basis, but the goal will be to issue warnings at first, until drivers get the message.

Both Gobbins and Gonzalez hope that message gets out to everyone soon.

"You need to be very careful for people to be driving under those weather conditions," Gonzalez said. "You can create car accidents in the road, not only affecting yourself but also other people on the road."

The law went into effect on July 1.