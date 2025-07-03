Winter the Dolphin celebrated with new exhibit at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla — It may be the middle of summer, but they are celebrating Winter at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and of course we are talking about Winter the Dolphin.

From the prosthetic tail to movie props, to her favorite toy, Winter may no longer be with us, but her spirit continues to live on at this new exhibit, Tales of Winter the Dolphin.

“She came to us in 2005 with her tail tangled in a crab trap with a rope, and eventually that did fall off, and so we worked with a company to get a prosthetic tail for her, it was the first time ever,” said Marsha Strickhouser, director of media relations for CMA.

She said this exhibit is something visitors have been asking for ever since Winter died in 2021.

“I still see people who tear up, who cry, because they missed her because of Covid and they want to see her again, she meant so much to so many people,” said Strickhouser.

She said the movie Dolphin Tale, which stars Winter, put the aquarium on a trajectory they could have never imagined.

"That opened up the eyes of people all over the country, all over the world, so people internationally were coming to see Winter and to see her amazing story,” said Strickhouser.

From Sawyer’s bicycle to the animatronic dolphin used in open water, to the cast’s wardrobe, the exhibit has a plethora of fun movie props.

Henry and Willa Katz traveled all the way from California just for this exhibit

“I loved the movie Dolphin Tale ever since I was little, and I really like this aquarium, and I’ve been here once before,” said Willa.

There is even an entire wall dedicated to all of Winter’s fans.

“So, these are just a few of the many pictures and paintings and drawings that people from around the world, all over the country, have sent us because they have been inspired by Winter, her tenacity, her spirit, and they just loved her so much,” said Strickhouser.

It has truly been a full-circle kind of summer for CMA, as they remember Winter, while also welcoming four new dolphins in need of a little love and a little help.

“We are extremely thrilled to be the forever home to four new Rough-toothed dolphins; we are the only facility in all of North America that cares for this species, so their names are Doris, Kitana, Dagny and Wren,” said Kelsey Fisher with CMA.

Fisher said there will never be another Winter, but the joy and inspiration she brought to the aquarium and its visitors will swim on forever.

“There are very few animals in the world who are able to reach as many people as Winter did, she was an amazing ambassador for her species and for our mission here and being able to bring more animals and share new stories with new people is really amazing,” said Fisher.