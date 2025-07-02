Man dead, 10-year-old injured after 2 separate water rescues in Madeira Beach: PCSO

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed Wednesday deputies worked on two separate water rescues in Madeira Beach.

The first was a 10-year-old child who was swept out, brought to shore, and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

PCSO said the second was a 64-year-old man who fell off a jet ski and was unable to get back on. He was brought to shore by good Samaritans. He was later pronounced dead after transport to the hospital, according to PCSO.

Officials said both incidents happened near the 13000 block of Gulf Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation.