Man dead, 10-year-old injured after 2 separate water rescues in Madeira Beach: PCSO

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed Wednesday deputies worked on two separate water rescues in Madeira Beach.
The first was a 10-year-old child who was swept out, brought to shore, and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.
PCSO said the second was a 64-year-old man who fell off a jet ski and was unable to get back on. He was brought to shore by good Samaritans. He was later pronounced dead after transport to the hospital, according to PCSO.
Officials said both incidents happened near the 13000 block of Gulf Boulevard.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Brides, families fighting for refunds after event venue closes suddenly
“We’ve struggled so hard to scrape the money to be able to do this for her,” Irizarry said. “She’s my only girl and I wanted this so much for her.”
Couples and families who had weddings and events planned at a well-known venue that abruptly closed claim they’re out thousands of dollars and aren’t being given refunds. Annette Irizarry was supposed to hold her 15-year-old daughter’s quinceañera in August at the Clearwater location and said she’s now out the $6,160 she paid. Without that money, Irizarry said she can’t afford to have her daughter’s celebration somewhere else.