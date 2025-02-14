St. Pete Police work to bring down homicide numbers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department said violent crime, specifically homicides, increased at the end of 2024.

According to St. Pete Police, in 2023, there were 13 homicides…but that number went up in 2024 to 18 homicides.

It's something a local father, Maress Scott, said is hard to hear.

"Every time we hear another family loses a kid, we experience it all over again," said Scott.

Maress Scott's son, Marquis, was shot and killed while riding his bike in 2019.

"Like many of the families who have lost loved ones since then, it's been a horrible experience. It's difficult," he said.

He misses his son every single day.

"Every time I hear a new family is going through what we went through, I'm hurt…I'm saddened and lately I'm getting angry," said Scott.

Within the last week, two shootings occurred in St. Pete. But it's not just guns that are the issue. St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said a homicide can occur in many ways.

"Guns, knives, hands, just people not knowing how to control their anger," said Chief Holloway.

"One is too many…so we are just trying to figure out what can we do, what can we provide to the community?" said Chief Holloway.

St. Pete Police said the average number of homicides over the last five years is 19. It's a number Chief Holloway wants to bring down.

"We just got a federal grant, over $53,000, where we are going to start talking to the children who have witnessed some kind of violent crime, where they can seek counseling, so we can see how we can break this cycle," he said.

Scott is also trying to help with the issue. He started an organization called Quis for Life. It's a training program for kids and provides an immersive experience to show them the impacts of a homicide.

"We talk with them about adopting a nonviolent lifestyle and sharing that lifestyle with friends," said Scott.

He hopes people realize that nothing is worth losing a life over.

"Go to that family and experience what they are actually experiencing right now…and you'll realize that that's way too many. One is way too many," said Scott.