St. Pete Police investigate shooting near Jordan Park neighborhood

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning outside of the Jordan Park community.

Community leaders came together Wednesday morning at the small community in South St. Pete, right off Interstate 275, to discuss new youth programs for the teens who live in Jordan Park. But while they were doing that, the shooting occurred at the same time.

Police said two people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Hannelore Schimetzki lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened and said he feels unsafe living in the Jordan Park community.

"I don't like it," Schimetzki said. "I think I heard what was gunshots a couple of weeks ago, too."

St. Pete City Councilman-elect Corey Givens Jr. said violence is an issue in that area.

"For people who say there's no problem, I say just step outside," Givens said. "People should feel safe where they live and where they work."

At the meeting with community leaders, stakeholders spoke about programs involving mental health, mentorship, after-school activities, and more.

The St. Petersburg Housing Authority (SPHA) said the focus of the meeting was not on crime, but rather on the wellness of the community.

"I don't see it any differently than any other community and of course, we've had our share of challenges, but not to the extent that there's an epidemic of criminal activity," Michael Lundy with SPHA said.

St. Pete Police said they've responded to seven cases of assault or aggravated battery in Jordan Park over the last year, but only one case involved a gun.

Givens Jr. said youth programs and early intervention are necessary.

"It takes a village to raise a child, we can't do it on our own," Givens said. "We have to expose these kids to these programs early on. Waiting until they get to high school and middle school, that's a day late and a dollar short."

Leaders with the SPHA said they are working on jump-starting youth programs in Jordan Park with partners like the city of St. Pete.

Schimetzki said the more resources available, the better.

"I think it has to start out in kindergarten and then on, because both the parents have to go to work," Schimetzki said. "When the children are home from school and alone, they get bored. That can lead to them getting in trouble."

St. Pete Police said they are still investigating the shooting.