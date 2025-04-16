St. Pete man dismembered girlfriend's body after murder, affidavit says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An affidavit revealed new details about a double homicide that left two women dead in St. Petersburg over the weekend.

According to the document, 42-year-old Kirk Hysell Jr. killed his girlfriend, Christina Donzero, 34, and her mother, Betti "Suzanne" Thevenet Donzero, 75, on April 12.

That Saturday, around 10:14 a.m., Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on 108th Street North after a 911 caller reported a homicide.

When deputies arrived, they found Christina dead in a bedroom. She was stabbed multiple times. The affidavit states that Hysell admitted to killing her and dismembering her body.

Betti was then found fatally stabbed in the garage.

Deputies located Hysell in a bathroom. He suffered from multiple self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital. According to the affidavit, Hysell said he was trying to commit suicide.

Detectives said Hysell told his daughter that he had killed his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother, which prompted her to call 911.

According to detectives, Hysell admitted to the murders and had planned to kill the whole family. He also stated he planned to kill his other family members, and if he was released, he would "do it again."

Hysell was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 10:12 p.m. on April 12. He's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.