Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete man dismembered girlfriend's body after murder, affidavit says

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An affidavit revealed new details about a double homicide that left two women dead in St. Petersburg over the weekend.

According to the document, 42-year-old Kirk Hysell Jr. killed his girlfriend, Christina Donzero, 34, and her mother, Betti "Suzanne" Thevenet Donzero, 75, on April 12.

That Saturday, around 10:14 a.m., Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on 108th Street North after a 911 caller reported a homicide.

When deputies arrived, they found Christina dead in a bedroom. She was stabbed multiple times. The affidavit states that Hysell admitted to killing her and dismembering her body.

Betti was then found fatally stabbed in the garage.

Deputies located Hysell in a bathroom. He suffered from multiple self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital. According to the affidavit, Hysell said he was trying to commit suicide.

Detectives said Hysell told his daughter that he had killed his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother, which prompted her to call 911.

According to detectives, Hysell admitted to the murders and had planned to kill the whole family. He also stated he planned to kill his other family members, and if he was released, he would "do it again."

Hysell was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 10:12 p.m. on April 12. He's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.


"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"

A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.

Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.