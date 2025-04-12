Two people are dead in Pinellas after 'domestic' call for service: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead in Pinellas County after deputies responded to home on Saturday morning when they received a “domestic” call for service.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s (PCSO) Office responded to 5252 108th Street North around 10:15 a.m. regarding a domestic call for service, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
Two adults were pronounced dead, and one adult was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no threat to the public, PCSO officials said.
More information would be released when it was available, officials added.
