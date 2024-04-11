St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport plans for major expansion project

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will soon undergo its biggest expansion project yet.

It’s all in an effort to keep up with the millions of travelers coming into and leaving the Tampa Bay area.

Travelers said they love the ease of the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, but lately, it has been getting a little busier.

"It’s good for business. It’s good for people to come down," said Matt Tombillo, a traveler at the airport.

Officials said the airport is now reaching its limit, with almost 2.5 million travelers last year.

“On a Thursday, Friday, Sunday, or Monday, they are going all day long. Planes are coming in and out, and so sometimes you are coming into the hold room areas with passenger seating, and it's at capacity. There’s not more places to put people," said Michele Routh, who works for the airport.

That’s why airport leaders said there’s a new expansion project in the works.

The airport secured $110 million to expand the terminal and consolidate TSA checkpoints.

The money will also be used to add four new gates, accommodate new flight options, and allow more access to restaurants throughout the airport.

"I like the expansions they plan on doing soon," said Dave Gyoerkoes, another traveler.

Gyoerkoes said he’s excited about the changes.

“Mazzaro's is in the food court right inside. They have fantastic food, and if that becomes bigger and more accessible to people, then it's going to be a big flag for Mazzaro's, that’s for sure," said Gyoerkoes.

Travelers said they are excited about the project, but once the expansion is complete, they hope this airport will still be easy to navigate.

“It’s great. It’s easy to get in and out of, parking is easy," said Matt Tombillo.

Airport leaders said the project is currently in the design phase, and construction will take several years.

“More routes would be nice too and just expand the footprint of Tampa would be good," said Tombillo.