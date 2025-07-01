Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Child found safe, FDLE

Stock image of police lights.
UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the child was found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they have issued a Missing Child Alert for Linden Noonan-Morris.

The missing 6-year-old Largo boy was last seen in the area of the 120th block of Central Park Drive in Largo, according to the alert. Officials said he was last seen wearing a gray Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

FDLE said the child may be with Joshua Noonan, who was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, dark basketball shorts with a red stripe and blue Crocs.

According to FDLE, they may be traveling in a 2003 beige Honda CR-V, Florida tag number 43BTNY. The vehicle has two stickers on the bottom left side of the back windshield and is missing the spare tire on the rear mount.

Authorities said if located, please do not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

