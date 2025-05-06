Neighbors at Tampa apartment complex share concern that water could get shut off

TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors at a Tampa apartment complex are concerned that their water might get shut off in about two weeks.

“I loved it when I moved in,” said Lindsy Garlock. “But now with this letter with our water being shut off, it’s really alarming.”

It’s a slice of peace and quite tucked away off South West Shore Boulevard in Tampa.

But peace turned to panic when Garlock saw a flyer on her door at the Delmar apartments.

“Yesterday, went to the grocery store, kind of go about my day, come home, and I noticed the letters actually as I was driving up, and I thought that was just a little bit strange,” said Garlock.

The letter from the City of Tampa stated they haven’t received payment from the company responsible for payment of their utility account and have exhausted all attempts to fix the problem.

The letter said there would be an interruption of services on May 21 unless they are paid.

“Frustration, panic, confusion,” said Garlock. “Frustration for sure when it comes to the lack of communication. I’ve gotten nowhere.”

Viewers reached out to ABC Action News to help find a solution.

“Every month we pay that utility bill as part of our lease, and where has that money gone?” Garlock asked.

“I pay money here, and I follow my part of the contract, so if I can do it, and you guys can’t, that’s unlawful,” said neighbor Hector Bernier.

A Water Department spokesperson said in a statement for months, they’ve attempted to work with the property owner to fix a growing balance for unpaid utility services, but despite repeatedly reaching out, they’ve gotten no payments, and the account remains significantly delinquent.

However, officials said there have been encouraging developments recently that may lead to a resolution.

“We’re not rich. We can’t just move out,” said Bernier. “I just want somebody that cares.”

ABC Action News stopped by the locked leasing office Tuesday afternoon and contacted property management and owners multiple times.

A spokesman for the Delmar said in a statement, “We are aware of the notice from the Tampa Water Department and we expect to have the issue resolved before May 21st without any impact on residents.”

Tenants also shared an email from the property with ABC Action News, which echoed the same message.

Still, they’re hoping there are no hiccups with essential services.

“I just hope it gets resolved,” said Garlock.

