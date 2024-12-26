Shore Acres community comes together to celebrate the holidays despite storm damage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This holiday season is looking very different for people along the Tampa Bay coast after the hurricane season.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the Shore Acres neighborhood hard.

"This is a very tight-knit community," said Susan Poskus who lives in Shore Acres. "It's probably because we are always needing a kayak to get to work."

It's a community that's been through more than most can imagine.

"I think this community has shown its resiliency and what it means to be connected," said Matt Thorn, who lives in Shore Acres, too.

Shore Acres flooded during Hurricane Helene.

"Unfortunately, it took out everything from floor to ceiling," Poskus said. "It was completely destroyed."

Neighbors are still recovering, even during the holidays.

"The more difficult thing is just walking around the neighborhood because so many houses are vacant," Poskus said. "They look like they've been abandoned, and there is still debris everywhere."

Poskas spent her Christmas at her home, which is now mostly exposed framework.

"Christmas was interesting because I have a tree and some lights on it, and that's about it," she said. "Everything else is in storage."

Most families are planning to either rebuild upwards or sell their homes, but those who are staying are supporting each other.

Matt Thorn opened up the Community Relief Market and Grille, where many neighbors spent their Christmas dinner.

"It's just evolved into hosting community events and providing supplies as a hub," Thorn said. "During the holiday season, we have out gifts to about about 20 families."

Going into 2025, Thorn is asking state and federal leaders for more help.

"I want to know how are we better prepared moving forward?," Thorn questioned. "How can we help our communities do things to mitigate the impacts of storm surge and wind damage?"

Poskus is planning to rebuild her home. She hopes Shore Acres continues to be resilient.

"I want people to just hang in there," she said. "We are tough, we are from Florida."