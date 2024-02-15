Report: Florida received D- in coastal management and sea level rise preparations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's beaches span hundreds of miles, providing entertainment and an escape for folks to relax.

But our coastlines are under nearly constant threat, and according to a new report by The Surfrider Foundation, our beaches are degrading more and more every year.

The Surfrider Foundation took a look at how states are preparing for sea level rise, erosion, and future infrastructure.

The foundation's latest report shows that Florida decreased from a C- in 2022 to a D- in 2023 for these categories.

Joe Ahern lives in St. Petersburg and said rising sea levels are already a problem.

"Our home was damaged last year in a hurricane. We had to rebuild our dock and boat lift. We live on the water on the East side of St. Pete here," said Ahern.

Ahern said it's become difficult to live near the beach over the last few years.

"We were too casual in thinking we would never be damaged," said Ahern.

Local scientists attribute the issues to rising sea levels and more intense storms.

The Tampa Bay Climate Science Advisory panel predicts that the Tampa Bay Area could experience sea level rise of up to 2.5 feet by 2050.

"We have choices to adapt or to maladapt," said Maya Burke with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

Emma Haydocy is the Florida policy manager for The Surfrider Foundation, and she attributes the decrease in Florida's grade to current state policies.

One of those policies she referred to is the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program, which was enacted in 2022. The program allows coastal armory projects, like seawalls, to be built on beachfront private properties.

"While I am protecting my house, everyone else is going to be more vulnerable to accelerated and increased erosion as a result of that," said Haydocy.

Burke said sea walls aren't always a good solution, adding they can cause areas in front of the wall and nearby that don't have any barriers to erode quickly.

Leaders with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program said natural projects, like the oyster beds and mangroves are the best way to prepare for sea level rise.

But Florida isn't the only state that The Surfrider Foundation said needs improvement. Four other states received an F grade: New Jersey, Indiana, Alabama, and Ohio.

While Florida's D- is not something to brag about, Haydocy said the Tampa Bay Area is moving in the right direction.

"Tampa Bay seems to be leading the way in utilizing the power of nature in Florida, and all of the amazing species and amazing habitats that we have that can help make us more resilient.," said Haydocy.

Burke said it's critical that Florida plans for erosion and sea level rise caused by climate change.

"Do the things to protect our culture, our property, and all the things we love about Tampa," said Burke.