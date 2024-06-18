Police searching for suspect after woman fatally shot at St. Pete apartment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was fatally shot at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Reserve at Lake Point Apartments located on Lynn Lake Drive South around 6 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old woman who lives in the complex and had been shot.
Police said the victim passed away, and the suspect is not in custody.
