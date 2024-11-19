Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Police find 2nd body off Courtney Campbell Causeway in less than 48 hours

Courtney Campbell Causeway investigation
WFTS
Courtney Campbell Causeway investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Police said they found a second body off the Courtney Campbell Causeway after finding a teenager's body in the same area less than 48 hours prior.

The Tampa Police Department said shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about an unresponsive individual. When they arrived, they located a man with no "obvious signs of trauma."

They are still working to identify the victim, as well as determine the cause of death.

On Sunday, around 6 p.m., a teenager was found in the water on the south side of the Causeway. Officers said he had already passed away and still have not identified him as of Tuesday.

Tampa Police added that they are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.

