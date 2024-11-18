Tampa Police investigate after teen's body was found off Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating after the body of a teenager was found off the side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday evening.

On Sunday, around 6 p.m., TPD officers received a report of an unresponsive person in the water on the south side of the Causeway. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy, who they believed to be in his mid-teens, dead.

Police said there were no visible signs of trauma, and no identification was found nearby.

Investigators are working to identify the person and locate his next of kin. Contact Tampa Police if you have any information on the death of this person.