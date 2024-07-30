Play ball: Pinellas County Commission approves new ballpark for the Rays in St Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Commission gave final approval to the new Rays ballpark. Pinellas County Commissioners approved the new ballpark in a 5-2 vote Tuesday afternoon.

The team had to get final approval from the Pinellas County Commission before they could break ground on the new park. That final approval may come Tuesday when the team secured more than $300 million in tax money for the project.

The commission vote comes after the City of St. Petersburg gave its part of the stadium deal a green light by a 5-3 vote of the city council.

After historic vote, Rays owner promises "greatest ballpark baseball has ever seen"

It brings to an end a lengthy journey for the Rays that has included plans for a stadium in Tampa, Ybor City, or even splitting the team's home games with Montreal.

The multi-billion dollar stadium plan will also include a complete redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District. The deal is also expected to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg for the next three decades.

The new stadium will replace the aging Tropicana Field. The stadium, which also had the names Florida Suncoast Dome and the ThunderDome, has been near the bottom of the list in every stadium ranking released in the last several years.

For comparison, Tropicana Field cost approximately $130 million to build in 1986, which would be approximately $372 million in today's dollars. The new stadium deal will have a projected total cost of approximately $1.3 billion, but that also includes the redevelopment of the Gas Plant District.