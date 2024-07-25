Pinellas Schools raise district grade to A in latest state rankings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New district grades from the state gave Pinellas County administrators and teachers plenty to celebrate this week.

According to the new grades from the Florida Department of Education, Pinellas County was one of just three counties to increase their scores from a B to an A for the 2023-2024 school year. Pinellas' A rating was the first ever for the district.

Elsewhere in the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County received a B grade from the state. This was the eighth straight year for Hillsborough County to earn a B grade in the Department of Education rankings.

In a memo to staff, Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres said the district "increased our number of A, B and C schools by 19" and the "district has no F graded schools." Ayres said the district moved 33 schools from D's and F's to just nine D-rated schools.

"Today's announcement is a direct result of your commitment and dedication," Ayres said in the staff memo. "I am so proud and honored to be part of the HCPS family."

Hernando, Manatee and Pasco Counties also earned a B grade from the state.

Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk Counties were the lowest-performing in the region, with each earning a C grade in the updated rankings.

