Pinellas School leaders to discuss legislative policy changes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board is holding a workshop on Tuesday. Leaders are looking into some of the policy changes that came out of the most recent legislative session.

State lawmakers made several amendments to the budget, school safety and education practices—covering a wide range of topics.

Pinellas school officials are getting an update on the bills that passed that will impact the district.

One of those includes SB 1264, which requires instruction on the history of communism starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

HB 1361 establishes a grant program to expand the use of artificial intelligence in order to improve student outcomes and reduce teacher workflow.

HB 49 loosens the restrictions on the employment of minors, specifically allowing 16 to 17-year-olds to work more than 30 hours per week with parents' consent or consent from the superintendent.

Leaders will discuss these and several others. The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.