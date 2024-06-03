Watch Now
Pinellas County School District working to fill teacher vacancies over the summer

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 10:21:34-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District is working to fill teacher vacancies ahead of the next school year.

Currently, PCS has 184 vacancies. Leaders are working to fill positions in time for August.

There will be multiple hiring events over the summer.

There’s a virtual teacherjob fair on Wednesday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • The district is looking for certified early childhood, elementary education, secondary 6-12, and special education teachers.
  • They’re also looking to hire school counselors.
  • Register to meet one-on-one with principals. Registration is required to participate in the job fair.

There’s also a Meet the Recruiter event on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to learn more about becoming an instructor in the district. To register for that event, click here.

