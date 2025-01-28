Pinellas County School District math scores impacted by recent storms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Mid-year test scores came out for Pinellas County and while the district overall is ahead of the state, some students have to catch up academically.

"It takes time to adjust for sure," said Erin Osburn, who is Madeira Beach Fundamental PTSA President.

Osburn's daughter is in third grade at Madeira Beach Fundamental School…one of the schools that was damaged during Hurricane Helene.

"The children are adapting…I would think in any scenario, if this would have happened to anyone to miss nine days of school is a lot," said Osburn.

The K-8 school was shut down for a few months for repairs, with middle school students returning to their normal classrooms only about a month ago.

While students have been attending other schools, this kind of interruption can have an impact.

"For instance, if you're up north and you have a snow day, you are still at home, you are still able to do your homework, you're still able to do things…for some of these children who have been displaced from the storm, they have no desk, they have no bed, they have no safe space necessarily to practice math," said Osburn.

Last week, Pinellas County Schools gave an update on mid-year test scores.

While many remain above state-wide averages, math scores took a hit.

Just 29% of students in third grade are at or above grade level in math statewide, but in Pinellas County, that number is 27%.

This time last year, that number was 32% in Pinellas County.

Kim Knaebel's fifth-grade daughter also goes to Madeira Beach Fundamental.

She said her daughter is doing well in math but has fallen a little bit behind in language arts.

"I think it was really hard on the kids in the beginning with the storms, and the nervousness, parents quickly trying to clean up around the house, and secure our house and our belongings," said Knaebel. District leaders said teachers are working on enrichment and intervention strategies to get students ahead of the learning curve.

Osburn is excited for all students to be back at Madeira Beach Fundamental and is positive they will succeed despite this school year's setbacks.

“We do hope to be one happy family once again on one solid ground," she said.