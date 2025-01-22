Pinellas County plans beach nourishment project on Treasure Island

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County is planning a nourishment project on Treasure Island after the storms eroded much of the beach last year.

Wednesday night the county is holding a meeting about the project at Treasure Island City Hall.

"It's really sad to walk up and down these streets at night and not see friends out walking their dogs and talking to people," said Mike Haynes, who lives on Sunset Beach.

Haynes has lived on Sunset Beach for four years.

He said after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the area is unrecognizable.

"What it used to be before the hurricanes and what it is now is 100% different," said Haynes.

But Pinellas County leaders are trying to make some improvements. The county is planning a nourishment project on Treasure Island with the intention to build up sand dunes, fix up the beach, and establish an erosion control line.

"Everybody would love to see the beach completely redone and get our beach back to where it used to be," said Haynes.

Noah Cook works at a surf shop on Treasure Island and welcomes the project.

"It will re-nourish enough to where maybe some other businesses can open back up and get started for Summer and Spring," said Cook.

While Haynes and Cook said the beach project is important, they also believe there are more urgent priorities.

"There's a whole lot of people who really need to get back into their houses," said Haynes.

People who live on Sunset Beach and Treasure Island said they've waited months for permits to repair their homes.

"They can't get permits to do the work, and so they are basically out in the cold trying to figure out how they are going to continue living here," said Haynes.

The county is continuing to follow FEMA guidelines to get those permits issued.

In the meantime, Pinellas County Coastal Management Coordinator John Bishop said it's critical to start planning beach nourishment now to protect homes from future storms.

Haynes said he loves the beach, but he wants to see the people he loves back where they belong.

"It's really high on my priority list because I spend a lot of time on the beach, but I also spend a lot of time with friends here that really don't have places to live," said Haynes.