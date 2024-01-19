Pinellas County business creates petition in response to major construction project on US-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local business is petitioning against a major construction project along US-19.

The construction is aimed at improving traffic flow and safety, but business owners said it's causing them concern.

Spencer Gill, owner of Pelican Car Wash, started the petition.

He and other local business owners along US-19 said a major construction project is making it more difficult for customers to access their shops.

"There is a turn lane that's not accessible right up a couple hundred yards that's cut off by the median. We've just seen a lot of decrease in traffic from our southbound traffic," said Gill.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the $242 million construction project focuses on creating new interchanges and improving the flow of traffic from State Road 580 to North of Curlew Road.

Spencer said because of the project, he's getting 200 fewer customers every week.

"Now, for us, that's a big amount because we rely heavily on the local support of people in the area, and if it's not convenient to make it to the car wash, it's just tough," said Gill.

Gill's petition demands compensation from the state for the financial losses businesses in the area are experiencing.

"To make sure that during the interim of this construction, the local businesses are being thought for, cared for," said Gill.

He's not the only one who thinks something needs to be done... so does Lisa Duclon, an employee at Music and Cinema.

"We used to get a lot of overflow from the car wash, and because their traffic has slowed down, ours has as well," said Duclon.

Business owners said despite the customer decrease, they have noticed this stretch of road is a little safer with fewer wrecks than before."

Gill and Duclon said prior to the project, there were up to three wrecks a day along the strip of US-19.

"Obviously, it's much needed. The construction here is much necessary and we understand that," said Gill.

In the meantime, Gill and Duclon hope their businesses they can stay afloat.

"It's great to keep the community within the community, the business, and keep trying to support the local businesses around the area," said Duclon.

We contacted the Florida Department of Transportation about the issue. It did not comment on the petition but said construction is occurring during the day and night to keep up with deadlines.

If any business owners need more information, they can visit FDOT's website.