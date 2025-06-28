SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A group of people in Safety Harbor is working to save an outdoor bar at a popular restaurant from closing.

People are trying to keep the music alive at a local restaurant after recent noise regulations.

"I would to hate to see one of the really important places where people are able to go and sing and play, and be passionate about what they do and theres so many people in this community that seeks that out and love it so I would hate to see it go away," said Liz Bouchard, who lives in Safety Harbor.

WATCH: People petition noise regulations in Safety Harbor

People petition noise regulations in Safety Harbor

Liz Bouchard and her family love going to Bar Fly in Safety Harbor. But now there's some concern about the outdoor bar closing at the popular restaurant.

"I love it a lot. It should stay open and not close down. I love it so much," said Anna Bouchard.

"I hope that Bar Fly gets to continue doing what it's doing and that we can continue experiencing it," said Liz Bouchard.

People associated with Bar Fly created a petition, asking Safety Harbor leaders to reconsider the current noise ordinance. Right now, the ordinance restricts loud noise and prohibits live music from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Employees who didn't want to go on camera said the ordinance is causing issues, and is forcing them to close their outdoor bar soon. It's something residents and small business employees are upset about.

"You have to be prepared for noise when you live close to a downtown area. Like there's traffic and kids screaming and boats, there's a marina and everything down here. You have to be prepared for noise," said Mya Cagwin.

Cagwin works at a local boutique and said the music at night brings in more business.

"I feel like when you're in a downtown area, its nice to have some live music, especially having a shop down here, we are open at night... so to have people walking around, coming in, buying stuff as well is nice," said Cagwin.

On the other hand, Kelly Barnes, who lives a few blocks from the downtown strip, says the loud noise is interfering with daily life.

"There's not a healthy balance between on the weekends, some people enjoy sitting in their yard and they don't necessarily want to hear boot scoot boogie, or whatever it is in their living room," said Barnes.

Barnes said she wants the city to come up with a decibel limit for the ordinance, but also wants to compromise with the local restaurants. We did contact the city for comment and have not received a response.

"I love music, okay? We all love music. We just don't want it to be infringing on our privacy," said Barnes.

We also reached out to the county commission and haven't heard back yet.