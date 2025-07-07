New St. Pete program could help residents repair private sewer pipes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new program could help you repair your private sewer pipes. The City of St. Pete is launching the Private Lateral Rehabilitation Rebate Program.

"It's getting bad. People are getting damage in their homes. This is all new. We never used to have this problem. I've been here, like I said, for 30 years," said Travis Faulk, who lives in St. Pete.

Sewage overflows…happen more often than residents in St. Pete would like.

"It gets like waist-deep in the middle of the road and it never used to do that," said Faulk.

Residents, like Faulk, believe it's because of old infrastructure.

"It seems to be getting worse. I don't know if it's overbuilding or what, so they seem to be putting up more houses, and it's the same infrastructure," he said.

It's something St. Pete homeowner Tiffany Naughton has also noticed.

"It was a little nerve-racking to see it happening, and it happened so quickly," said Naughton.

She said that last year, her neighborhood flooded due to sewage issues.

"It was a little terrifying. I know the neighbors that do the street parking, I was more worried for them because some of their vehicles got flooded, it rose that high," said Naughton.

Both Faulk and Naughton want to see these situations prevented, which is why the City of St. Pete is launching a new program — the Private Lateral Rehabilitation Rebate Program.

Private laterals are underground sewage pipes, and the city has announced that families can now receive full reimbursements for repair projects priced at around $7,000.

Projects would aim to repair cracked or deteriorated pipes…and reduce wastewater overflow issues.

"That would be a huge help," said Faulk.

Homeowners are now able to apply for the program, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I think it would be helpful…anything to help prevent the flooding would put our minds at ease," said Naughton.