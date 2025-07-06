LARGO, Fla. — Tucked away just off Ulmerton Road, DK Farms and Gardens is not your typical petting zoo. Whether it’s mini golf for the older crowd or a foam machine for the kids, there is no age limit here.

Everyone gets to meet the locals.

“Being involved in animals and enjoying animals, enjoying nature, being outside is great for everyone,” said David Koning, the owner of DK Farms and Gardens. “So a lot of people believe that a petting zoo is just for kids. I totally disagree.”

WATCH: Largo’s DK Farms breaks the petting zoo stereotype with fun for all ages

Koning came up with the idea of DK Farms and Gardens by accident, opening up during the pandemic.

Originally in the landscaping business, his company and his rescue animals provided people with something to do outdoors during tough times.

And it’s only grown in scale. Now, there’s Margo, the mini cow of Largo, goats, pigs, ponies, and the newest residents, two baby capybaras.

You can meet and feed every animal here, making memories that will last a lifetime.