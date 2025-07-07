Chuck E. Cheese opens retro-style arcade in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chuck E. Cheese is launching a new brand called Chuck’s Arcade, which the company said is aimed at providing the modern arcade experience for adults and lifelong fans of classic gaming.

The brand said the new arcade combines classic games, new games and nostalgic animatronic characters for people who grew up playing arcade games with their friends.

Chuck’s Arcade locations are now open in major malls across the country, including St. Petersburg.

Chuck E. Cheese said guests can expect to see games like Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, and Donkey Kong.

A complete list of Chuck’s Arcade locations is here.