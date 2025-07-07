Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SUV crashes into residence, driver charged with DUI and careless driving

(Source: Raycom Media)
ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested a woman who was allegedly drunk and crashed into a home early Monday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Police, an SUV driving southbound lost control on 6th Street South and crashed into a residence.

Officers said the driver, 28-year-old Stephanie Lopez, was arrested at 4600 6th St. S..

There were two adults in the home, neither of whom was injured. However, they had to leave and stay at a relative’s home due to the damage caused by the incident.

Lopez was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She is charged with DUI property damage, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, and careless driving, officers said.

