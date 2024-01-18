New funding for environmental protection projects now available in the Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — New funding is now available for people who want to help the environment. Residents, organizations, and local governments can apply for the Tampa Bay Environmental Restoration Fund to improve water quality and other efforts focused on the environment.

Maya Burke with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program said the funding is critical.

"We can't make a one time investment in something like our wastewater treatment infrastructure and expect to ride that investment decades to come," said Burke.

Burke said it's important that people in the Tampa Bay Area work on environmental projects.

"We know water quality is really core to who we are as a community. It's part of our culture and our way of life. And it's a really important economic driver for the region," said Burke.

That's why her organization is promoting the Tampa Bay Environmental Restoration Fund, which will divide $700,000 among applicants.

"This is a chance for a community member to get up to $250,000 to implement a great idea that can be a part of this great restoration success story here in Tampa Bay," said Burke.

People can now submit environmental proposals and then receive money to help with their projects. Local non-profits, governments, and even homeowner's associations are eligible to apply.

Burke said a big focus for the funding is land preservation and eliminating pollution and nitrogen in our waterways. Local leaders said as more people move to the area, more projects and efforts are needed to make sure the environment is protected.

"We are continuing to see this kind of pressure and this growth, and that means more toilets flushing and more impact on our waterways," said Burke.

People can submit their project proposals from now until March. Residents in Pinellas County hope local organizations will take advantage of the new funding.

"That's probably the most number one thing we could do environmentally is to keep the water clear. We don't like it when there's red tide, so let's keep the water clear," said Jace Parks, a resident at St. Pete Beach.

"If we are going to use this as commercial real estate, let's invest a little bit in making sure it's clean and safe for everything…the animals and the people that go in the water," said Noah Brook, another resident.