Dog injured after woman crashed into Pinellas County home: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman crashed into a Pinellas County home Monday afternoon and injured a dog inside, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said an 87-year-old St. Petersburg woman was driving in the parking lot of the Oak Ridge Wesleyan Church in Largo.

Authorities said they believe the driver accidentally hit the gas and not the brake, going across a roadway and crashing into a home.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to the hospital for treatment.

The person in the home was not injured, but a dog in the house was injured and was taken to an area veterinarian.