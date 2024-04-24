New expressway lanes in Pinellas County could alleviate traffic congestion starting Friday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A seven-year-long road project has finally been completed in Pinellas County, offering hope to some drivers in the Tampa Bay Area.

The Gateway Expressway toll lanes will be open to drivers later this week.

The $600 million project connects US-19 and I-275, and the Bayside Bridge to I-275 with two new tolled roadways.

It's all to alleviate traffic congestion.

"I'm gassing up, getting ready...I'm so happy. It is about time and it's well worth the wait," said MaryAnn Albertson, a resident who's excited for the project to be completed.

"You're going to have a lot shorter commute, a lot less stressful and just a more dependable travel time through the facility," said Greg Deese with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Albertson said the project is necessary.

"We have to have these roads. We have to. We have to have improvements," she said.

Leaders with the Florida Department of Transportation said the new connection should allow for smoother travel. The express lanes will help with the local congestion, diverting a lot of that traffic from local roadways.

Albertson uses 118th Avenue regularly, which is located near the new express lanes.

"Going to work, at lunch and going home, it's always busy, it really is," said Albertson.

"So even if you're on 118th going to a local business, you're going to see improved travel time on that facility as well," said Deese.

Officials said the project also allows drivers to get around town without having to stop at traffic signals or intersections.

"We are just trying to make sure we give people more options for better connectivity, smoother transportation and something that's maybe a little more consistent than you see with some of the bumper to bumper traffic, especially when it comes to local roads impacting signals and all of that," said Andrew Williams, the senior construction project manager

The tolls range from .28 cents to .86 cents. The new Gateway Expressway will be open to the public on Friday, and drivers will get the first seven days toll free.

Albertson said she's eager to take advantage of the new lanes.

"I mean to get some of the traffic off our road, and moving freely, there'll be no congestion hopefully," said Albertson.