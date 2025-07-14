PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some artwork in the streets of St. Pete is at risk of being removed, and people leading the initiative said it's to make our roads safer.

"Removing public art is a step in the wrong direction. We want people to feel connected with this beautiful space we've created, and art is a way of doing that," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, President of St. Pete Pride.

WATCH: Murals, like St. Pete Pride street mural, at risk of being removed

Murals, like St. Pete Pride street mural, at risk of being removed

Art and murals have become a focus in St. Pete over the years.

"It preserves history, it celebrates the world we are in today," said Dr. Green-Calisch.

But some of those murals and artworks could soon be removed from the streets of the city.

The Florida Department of Transportation recently issued a memo stating that cities must comply with rules regarding uniform pavement surface markings, which could remove art like the current St. Pete Pride street mural.

This comes after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy introduced an initiative to improve driver and pedestrian safety through uniform road markings.

"In talking with the city and our city attorneys, apparently this might go farther than just the streets to things that are close to the streets, that are city-owned, like the boxes that operate the lights, and possibly murals that we have on city-owned buildings. The clarity is not there," said Mike Harting, St. Pete City Councilman.

Harting said the city has contacted FDOT for more information, but hasn't heard back.

ABC Action News reached out to FDOT, and a spokesperson said the department is trying to get into compliance with Senate Bill 1662, which was passed this legislative session, ensuring compliance with FDOT's uniform system for traffic controls.

Department leaders said they are currently evaluating the state to see what changes need to be made.

Dr. Green-Calisch said the initiative seems to target specific artwork.

"These public displays of inclusion, or public installations of art allow people to that moment to remember, 'I am welcome in this space,' even if it's just walking down the street," said Dr. Green-Calisch.

WFTS

Dr. Green-Calisch said he wants to see proof that the removal would make roads safer.

"I would love to see actual studies done about the safety risk associated with different paint on the streets, or are drivers distracted, or what does that look like?" he said.

Councilman Harting said if artwork like the Pride mural has to be removed, the city will find other ways to promote inclusivity.

"If to comply with safety we have to take it off the street, that's okay. We have lots of other surfaces to work with," said Harting.